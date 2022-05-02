Contests
Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say

Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after he called police and said he “may have killed his wife,” officials said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received the call from Charles Bradley early Monday morning.

When officers responded to the home, they found Bradley’s wife dead from gunshot wounds. Police said there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Bradley was booked into Tulsa County Jail on a first-degree murder charge. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Bradley’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, jail records show.

Tulsa police said they are still investigating and cannot provide further details on the case right now.

