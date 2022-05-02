Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester

Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction treatment center in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:03 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction treatment center in West Chester, a township spokeswoman confirms.

It was reported just after 6 a.m. Monday at Community Medical Services on Crescentville Road, just east of Ohio 747, according to the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

A man armed with a gun showed the weapon to a nurse at the partition window in the facility’s lobby, she said.

He demanded a bottle of methadone.

The suspect fled the scene with two bottles of methadone and remains at large, Wilson confirmed.

No injuries were reported.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Customers stated he left in a tan van or truck in an unknown direction. He was wearing shorts, a Hoodie and a red bandana, according to Wilson.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26, were arrested Saturday night.
Man, woman arrested for active shooter texts during UC graduation
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

George Wagner IV in court on June 21, 2021
Attorneys, prosecutors argue over motions in eldest Wagner case
Oliver's Toy Chest
Couple opens toy store in memory of son who lost battle with cancer
Mother found after young boy found alone in Franklin
Evening Forecast update
Evening Forecast update
Brood X cicadas
Searching for cicada stragglers this year