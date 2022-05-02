Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell gets banned from Twitter, again

Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally...
Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of MyPillow, talks to reporters before attending a rally outside the State Capitol, April 5, 2022, in downtown Denver. Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform. Lindell set up a new account on Twitter on Sunday, May 1, 2022 under @MikeJLindell. But the account was quickly suspended.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was banned from Twitter for a second time after attempting to use a new account to access the social media platform.

Lindell set up a new account Sunday on Twitter under @MikeJLindell. The account was quickly suspended.

Twitter said Monday that Lindell’s new account was permanently suspended for violating its rules on ban evasion.

Many wonder what's next for Twitter. (CNN, SPACEX, KGO, POOL, NASA, TESLA, TWITTER, @ELONMUSK, TWITTER, SPACEX, KGO, POOL, NASA, TESLA, TWITTER).

Lindell’s original Twitter account was permanently banned in January 2021 after Lindell continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. At the time Twitter said that it decided to ban Lindell due to “repeated violations” of its civic integrity policy.

Lindell, a Trump supporter, has continued to insist that the presidential election was rigged even after U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration had begun.

Trump has also had his account permanently suspended by Twitter. The former president posted on Truth Social, his own platform, on Thursday. He had not made any appearance on the platform, save for one quick post before the platform was opened to the public in late February. He has said that he has no intention of rejoining Twitter even if his account is reinstated following Elon Musk’s agreement to buy the social media giant for roughly $44 billion.

While it remains to be seen if Musk will reinstate accounts that are banned on Twitter, the Tesla CEO calls himself a free speech absolutist who believes in allowing any content that doesn’t run afoul of the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26, were arrested Saturday night.
Man, woman arrested for active shooter texts during UC graduation
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

George Wagner IV in court on June 21, 2021
Attorneys, prosecutors argue over motions in eldest Wagner case
Landry Anglin, 13, was killed in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood Sunday, May 1, 2022,...
13-year-old Louisiana girl dies after being struck by stray bullet
Oliver's Toy Chest
Couple opens toy store in memory of son who lost battle with cancer
Mother found after young boy found alone in Franklin
Charles Bradley was charged with first-degree murder, according to Tulsa police.
Man charged with murder after calling police to say he ‘may have killed his wife,’ authorities say