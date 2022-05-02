Ohio 128 closed for few days after weekend crash knocks down poles, wires

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 128 (Hamilton Cleves Road) is closed in Butler County for a few days due to a weekend accident that knocked out several utility poles and wires, according to county dispatchers.

Ohio 128 is closed in St. Clair Township between Smith Road to the north and Brown’s Tree Service to the south.

A U-haul van jumped a guard rail and took out several utility poles and wires just after 10 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers say.

No injuries were reported.

The road closure will impact drivers heading into the county seat of Hamilton, where courthouses, government offices and law enforcement agencies like the Butler County Sheriff’s Office and Hamilton Police Department are located.

Duke Energy crews told the county it will take them a few days to make repairs, dispatchers say.

