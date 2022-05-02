President Joe Biden is coming to Greater Cincinnati on Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19/Enquirer) - President Joe Biden will visit Cincinnati this week to meet with manufacturing leaders and promote legislation aimed at creating incentives for technology, according to a White House media release.

Biden will visit Friday. The White House did not release a specific time, location or schedule.

The president’s visit will focus on 3D printing tech and discuss a plan to increase American manufacturing. The White House notes the Biden Administration has created 473,000 manufacturing jobs, more jobs on average per month than under any president in the last 50 years.

“The President will call on Congress to build on that success and pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which will create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families,” per the release.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, uses machines that “deposit material, layer upon layer, in precise geometric shapes” to create a variety of products, according to General Electric’s website.

Several companies in Cincinnati, including GE Aviation, do work in additive technology.

The Bipartisan Innovation Act aims to provide money for making semiconductors and other technology that have suffered from delays in the supply chain. The semiconductor chip shortage has slowed auto manufacturing.

This will be Biden’s second trip to Cincinnati as president and first since he held a town hall at Mount St. Joseph University in July 2021, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. It’s his fifth trip to Ohio.

