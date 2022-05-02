Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

President Joe Biden is coming to Greater Cincinnati on Friday

Biden is expected to meet with leaders in the 3D printing space.
(The White House)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (FOX19/Enquirer) - President Joe Biden will visit Cincinnati this week to meet with manufacturing leaders and promote legislation aimed at creating incentives for technology, according to a White House media release.

Biden will visit Friday. The White House did not release a specific time, location or schedule.

The president’s visit will focus on 3D printing tech and discuss a plan to increase American manufacturing. The White House notes the Biden Administration has created 473,000 manufacturing jobs, more jobs on average per month than under any president in the last 50 years.

“The President will call on Congress to build on that success and pass legislation like the Bipartisan Innovation Act, which will create good-paying jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, and lower prices for working families,” per the release.

3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, uses machines that “deposit material, layer upon layer, in precise geometric shapes” to create a variety of products, according to General Electric’s website.

Several companies in Cincinnati, including GE Aviation, do work in additive technology.

The Bipartisan Innovation Act aims to provide money for making semiconductors and other technology that have suffered from delays in the supply chain. The semiconductor chip shortage has slowed auto manufacturing.

This will be Biden’s second trip to Cincinnati as president and first since he held a town hall at Mount St. Joseph University in July 2021, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. It’s his fifth trip to Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 FOX19/Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms, tornados possible Tuesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
Asian restaurant chain YouYu opens at Hard Rock Casino
Asian restaurant chain YouYu opens at Hard Rock Casino
Bike lanes coming soon to Langdon Farm Rd between Montgomery Rd and Wiehe Rd! The bike lanes...
Cincinnati gaining bike paths, part of ‘Street Rehabilitation Program’
The requirements to obtain the new Ohio ID, required by the TSA to travel, is harder to obtain...
REAL ID deadline for air travel one year away
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs