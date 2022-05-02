Contests
Route 128 in Hamilton shut down for several days due to crash

Police advised Sunday that part of Route 128 would be shut down for several days.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ross Township police advised the public Sunday that a strip of Route 128 will be closed for multiple days.

According to a Facebook post from the Ross Township Police Department, Route 128 between Smith Road and Brown’s Tree Service would be closed due to an accident.

“Multiple high voltage poles are down and repairs will take a couple of days,” the post reads.

Police advise residents to take an alternate route such as Smith Road, Hamilton New London Road, or through Millville.

