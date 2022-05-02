Searching for cicada stragglers this year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We all remember the emergence of the 17-year cicadas last year right around this time. This year, there will not be a large outbreak of cicadas but there could be a few that come out of the ground this spring and summer.

Around the middle of May last year, the area started to see big numbers of the Brood X periodical cicadas emerge in Cincinnati.

This year that won’t be the case as no large brood is expected in 2022. But you may still see a few stragglers emerge.

Scientists are still asking people to be on the lookout for these beady-eyed bugs.

“We’re hoping to fill in some of these gaps in our knowledge by asking the people that have already downloaded Cicada Safari or if they haven’t to encourage people to download Cicada Safari,” explains Mount St. Joseph University Dean Dr. Gene Kirtsky. “And when you’re out on a hike and you see a cicada, submit it to us. And we’re looking for the periodical cicadas. The ones with the red eyes and the black bodies.”

Kirtzky says you will start to see the cicadas beginning now through mid-June.

“What we’re expecting is a few isolated cicadas,” Dr. Kritsky said. “They got their clock, their calendar off and they’re going to come out about a year late. This happened in 2005, and we expect that to occur here in greater Cincinnati as well as the eastern US where periodical cicadas occurred last year.”

People have been documenting periodical cicadas since the 1600s, but they are believed to have been around long before that.

“Scientists like myself have never spent any time looking for cicadas during years where we didn’t expect any,” Dr. Kirtsky said. “And already we’ve had five cicada reports. One from Georgia, one from Maryland, one from Kentucky, one from Missouri.”

We still have two years before the next large emergence when both Brood 19 and Brood 13 will emerge. Until then, enjoy these peaceful summer days where the lawnmower and birds are the only sounds in your backyard.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.