Shareese Lattimore’s mother says arrest of babysitter is ‘a step closer to closure’

By Andrea Medina and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family of 7-year-old Shareese Lattimore has suffered for over a year and might now be able to have some closure.

Shareese’s mother, Raven Blankumsee, says the pain has been unbearable because there was no one to hold responsible for her daughter’s death.

“We all say we miss her,” says Blankumsee. “It’s just something that will never go away.”

Blankumsee says that when she’s not fighting back tears, she likes to remember all of the things that made Shareese happy.

“Shareese loved to, you know, do the girly things,” says Blankumsee. “Get her nails done, makeup, unicorns, rainbows.”

In March of 2021, Shareese was hit by a car and killed while crossing a busy street.

Shareese’s babysitter, Mesha Williams, 41, was arrested and charged in connection with Shareese’s death.

Prosecutors say that Williams left Shareese and her own daughter unattended and that her actions caused Shareese’s death and serious injuries to her daughter.

Williams was a wanted suspect in Cincinnati for nearly a year before being extradited from Detroit.

Blankumsee says now that Williams is behind bars, justice may finally be a possibility.

“It’s a step closer to closure, but it’s not the complete closure.”

Williams is facing involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges. She is scheduled to be back in court in early May.

