Sunny, 70s Monday ahead of possible strong storms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is the pick day of the week to be outside, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s and light winds.

Enjoy it because unsettled weather will return by Tuesday.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe storms.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Round one brings rain and possible thunderstorms in the morning, then round two brings a severe storm risk after 3pm into Tuesday evening. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/6pcr7k0XUv — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) May 2, 2022

The FC Cincinnati game at TQL Stadium on Wednesday should be mainly dry but it will be under mostly cloudy skies with a few stray showers.

Isolated showers may rain on your Cinco De Mayo party on Thursday, which will keep highs in the 60s.

Expect cool highs in the 60s on both Friday and Saturday.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday into Saturday before drier air moves in by Sunday with moderating highs back in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will be warmer with overall dry conditions.

Might be worth opening the pool this upcoming weekend if you haven’t already.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.