Sunny, 70s Monday ahead of possible strong storms

First Alert Monday Forecast Update
By Frank Marzullo
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday is the pick day of the week to be outside, with mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s and light winds.

Enjoy it because unsettled weather will return by Tuesday.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe storms.

The main threats will be damaging winds and heavy rain.

The FC Cincinnati game at TQL Stadium on Wednesday should be mainly dry but it will be under mostly cloudy skies with a few stray showers.

Isolated showers may rain on your Cinco De Mayo party on Thursday, which will keep highs in the 60s.

Expect cool highs in the 60s on both Friday and Saturday.

Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday into Saturday before drier air moves in by Sunday with moderating highs back in the low 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will be warmer with overall dry conditions.

Might be worth opening the pool this upcoming weekend if you haven’t already.

