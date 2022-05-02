Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sunny & Warm Monday Afternoon, Severe Storm Risk Tuesday

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: 2 Rounds of rain and storms, severe risks increase by late day and evening.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Starting the week out dry, sunny, and mild on your Monday. Look for a daytime high of 74 degrees.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat for strong to severe storms, with the main threats within the storms being damaging winds and heavy rain.

Round #1: 7AM - 11AM: Few heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorm.

Round #2: 3pm - 10pm: Severe storm risks increase, damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail possible.

We dry out on Wednesday with a sunny day and slightly cooler in the upper 60′s.

Isolated showers may rain on your Cinco De Mayo party on Thursday, which will keep highs in the 60s. Expect cool highs in the 60s on both Friday and Saturday. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday into Saturday before drier air moves in by Sunday with moderating highs back in the low 70s.

An early look into the following week, temperatures get warmer and conditions dry out overall. Might be worth opening the pool this upcoming weekend if you haven’t already.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26, were arrested Saturday night.
Man, woman arrested for active shooter texts during UC graduation
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert