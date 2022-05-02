Sunny & Warm Monday Afternoon, Severe Storm Risk Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Starting the week out dry, sunny, and mild on your Monday. Look for a daytime high of 74 degrees.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat for strong to severe storms, with the main threats within the storms being damaging winds and heavy rain.

Round #1: 7AM - 11AM: Few heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorm.

Round #2: 3pm - 10pm: Severe storm risks increase, damaging wind, heavy rain, and hail possible.

We dry out on Wednesday with a sunny day and slightly cooler in the upper 60′s.

Isolated showers may rain on your Cinco De Mayo party on Thursday, which will keep highs in the 60s. Expect cool highs in the 60s on both Friday and Saturday. Isolated to widely scattered showers and storms will be possible on Friday into Saturday before drier air moves in by Sunday with moderating highs back in the low 70s.

An early look into the following week, temperatures get warmer and conditions dry out overall. Might be worth opening the pool this upcoming weekend if you haven’t already.

