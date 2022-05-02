Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her and two others late Sunday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Morrow Rossburg Road and Ohio 28 in Harlan Township, said Sgt. Nathan Stanfield.

A 17-year-old female driver was behind the wheel of a silver Honda heading southbound on Morrow Rossburg Road when she stopped at a stop sign at Ohio 28 and then continued on, thinking it was a four-way stop, the sergeant said.

Traffic on Ohio 28, however, does not stop he said, and an eastbound maroon Chrysler 200 that had the right of way struck the Honda.

The Honda ran off the road and burst into flames, according to Stanfield.

The vehicle was fully engulfed, but the driver and her passengers, got out.

The driver was transported to Bethesda North Hospital with serious injuries.

Her right front passenger, a 16-year-old, was transported to Bethesda North Hospital with minor injuries.

A female in the left rear passenger seat was airlifted by Air Care to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, Billy Blackburn, 81, of New Vienna, was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Here's more photos from that fiery crash Sunday night at Ohio 28 and Morrow Rossburg Road in Warren County's Harlan Township

Photos are from Goshen Township Fire & Ems Station 18's Facebook page@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/9VLIB4gn5u — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) May 2, 2022

Everybody wore seatbelts.

The crash remains under investigation, but speed is not a factor and the driver of the Honda is at fault, he said, adding that the intersection is well marked.

The intersection was shut down for about two hours while multiple fire agencies and the state patrol responded and investigated.

The scene cleared at 11:39 p.m.

