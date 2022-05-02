Thousands could lose water service when utility resumes shutoffs Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of customers could lose water service when Greater Cincinnati Water Works resumes shutoffs Monday on delinquent accounts.

The utility also will begin charging late fees for past due balances.

The department has not shut off water or issued late fees since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payment programs are available in addition to assistance that could credit total past due amounts, according to Water Works.

To help customers struggling to pay past due bills, they implemented a new payment plan and bill assistance program.

Once utility shutoffs resume, customers who have enrolled and continue to use the programs available will be removed from the shutoff list.

You can visit Water Works’ website to learn more about their “Promise Pay Program.”

To apply for payment assistance, click here or here.

Residents can also call 513-591-7700.

