Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Thousands could lose water service when utility resumes shutoffs Monday

Thousands of customers could lose water service when Greater Cincinnati Water Works resumes...
Thousands of customers could lose water service when Greater Cincinnati Water Works resumes shutoffs Monday on delinquent accounts.(Max Pixel)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thousands of customers could lose water service when Greater Cincinnati Water Works resumes shutoffs Monday on delinquent accounts.

The utility also will begin charging late fees for past due balances.

The department has not shut off water or issued late fees since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Payment programs are available in addition to assistance that could credit total past due amounts, according to Water Works.

To help customers struggling to pay past due bills, they implemented a new payment plan and bill assistance program.

Once utility shutoffs resume, customers who have enrolled and continue to use the programs available will be removed from the shutoff list.

You can visit Water Works’ website to learn more about their “Promise Pay Program.”

To apply for payment assistance, click here or here.

Residents can also call 513-591-7700.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26, were arrested Saturday night.
Man, woman arrested for active shooter texts during UC graduation
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Latest News

George Wagner IV in court on June 21, 2021
Attorneys, prosecutors argue over motions in eldest Wagner case
Oliver's Toy Chest
Couple opens toy store in memory of son who lost battle with cancer
Mother found after young boy found alone in Franklin
Evening Forecast update
Evening Forecast update
Brood X cicadas
Searching for cicada stragglers this year