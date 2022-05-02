West Chester police receive grant to assist with traffic enforcement

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The West Chester Police Department has received more than $6,000 for 100 hours of traffic enforcement.

“Traffic safety is a priority all year long, but during the summer months when there are more celebrations and more people on the road this grant comes at a perfect time, said Police Chief Joel Herzog.

The grant program allows for enforcement time for at least one summertime event and covers the following time periods:

Distracted driving month: April 1 - April 30

Annual Click It or Ticket blitz: May 23 - June 5

Independence day holiday: July 1 - July 5

Annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign: Aug. 19 - Sept. 5

The grant was awarded by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office which administers federal funds for various highway safety programs.

