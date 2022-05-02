Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

West Chester police receive grant to assist with traffic enforcement

West Chester police awarded funds for traffic enforcement
West Chester police awarded funds for traffic enforcement(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - The West Chester Police Department has received more than $6,000 for 100 hours of traffic enforcement.

“Traffic safety is a priority all year long, but during the summer months when there are more celebrations and more people on the road this grant comes at a perfect time, said Police Chief Joel Herzog.

The grant program allows for enforcement time for at least one summertime event and covers the following time periods:

  • Distracted driving month: April 1 - April 30
  • Annual Click It or Ticket blitz: May 23 - June 5
  • Independence day holiday: July 1 - July 5
  • Annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign: Aug. 19 - Sept. 5

The grant was awarded by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office which administers federal funds for various highway safety programs.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
President Joe Biden is coming to Greater Cincinnati on Friday
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms, tornados possible Tuesday

Latest News

President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened
Asian restaurant chain YouYu opens at Hard Rock Casino
Asian restaurant chain YouYu opens at Hard Rock Casino
Bike lanes coming soon to Langdon Farm Rd between Montgomery Rd and Wiehe Rd! The bike lanes...
Cincinnati gaining bike paths, part of ‘Street Rehabilitation Program’
The requirements to obtain the new Ohio ID, required by the TSA to travel, is harder to obtain...
REAL ID deadline for air travel one year away
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs