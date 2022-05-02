Contests
Mother found after young boy found alone in Franklin

(Staff)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police asked for the public’s help identifying a young boy found in Franklin on Monday afternoon.

Around a half-hour later, police notified FOX19 that the boy’s mother had come forward to claim the boy at the police station.

The boy’s picture has been removed from this story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

