Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

25 flamingos, 1 duck killed by wild fox at Smithsonian National Zoo

A wild fox broke into an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo and killed 25 flamingos and...
A wild fox broke into an exhibit at the Smithsonian National Zoo and killed 25 flamingos and one duck.(Smithsonian National Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - The Smithsonian National Zoo is mourning the loss of 25 American flamingos and one northern pintail duck that were killed by a wild fox that broke into their outdoor habitat.

The zoo says staff discovered the massacre early Monday morning and saw the fox before it escaped the habitat.

The zoo says staff inspects the integrity of the enclosure multiple times a day and saw no areas of concern in the habitat Sunday afternoon.

It said there was a metal mesh breach where the fox entered, and staff have reinforced the metal mesh around the exhibit.

Live traps have been now been set around the area to catch predators.

The flock, which originally had 74 flamingos, has now been moved to an indoor barn and the ducks are in a covered, secure outdoor space.

Three more flamingos were injured in the attack but survived and are being treated by veterinarians.

The zoo is calling it a “heartbreaking loss.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
President Joe Biden is coming to Greater Cincinnati on Friday
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

An MH-60S Seahawk helicopter assigned to the Golden Falcons of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron...
Mechanical failure caused deadly Navy helicopter crash
North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway
Dogs barking nonstop in Anderson Twp. could get owners fined
A New Jersey woman has filed a lawsuit with Dunkin' over spilled coffee.
Dunkin’ lawsuit: Woman suing on claims of severe burns after drive-thru coffee spill