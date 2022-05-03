Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

4-year-old shot in head by 9-year-old handling gun, deputies in Texas say

By KTRK staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTVT) - A 4-year-old boy was shot in the head Monday, and authorities said the gun was fired by his 9-year-old brother.

The sheriff’s department is now trying to piece together how that boy got the gun, as the younger child fights for his life in critical condition.

The 9-year-old boy was seen standing with his hands bagged as a shooting investigation swirled around him.

Investigators say the accidental shooting happened around 12:20 p.m. Monday. They believe he got the gun from an uncle.

“An uncle was visiting the residence. He does not normally live there, and he had a gun. The 9-year-old male found the gun and accidentally discharged, striking the 4-year-old in the head,” said Major Susan Cotter of Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

In the immediate aftermath, family members drove the little boy to a nearby hospital, where he was taken via lifeflight to the medical center.

Investigators say because there were seven or eight people at the house during the shooting, a number of people were seen with bags over their hands.

Neighbors who are used to the quietness of suburban life said the proliferation of guns is making them nervous.

“That’s all you hear all the time all day is more shootings. Since the guns, you’ve been able to be free with guns. It’s horrible,” an unidentified neighbor said.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
President Joe Biden is coming to Greater Cincinnati on Friday
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms, tornados possible Tuesday

Latest News

An 8-foot alligator greeted a Texas couple when they returned from a trip. (Source: KHOU/HARRIS...
Woman greeted by 8-foot gator at her front door
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster changes
An 8-foot alligator greeted a Texas couple when they returned from a trip. (KHOU, HARRIS COUNTY...
Woman greeted by 8-foot gator at her front door
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden calls draft Supreme Court abortion decision 'radical'
Interstate highways with the most fatalities