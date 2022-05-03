Cincinnati gaining bike paths, part of ‘Street Rehabilitation Program’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several projects are underway for city planners in order to make room on the roads not only for cars but also for bikes.

Melissa McVay, Senior City Planner, Dept. Of Transportation for the City of Cincinnati said, “our goal is to provide a balanced transportation network that gives our residents lots of different options for how they want to get around town and bike lanes are an important part of that. Bicycling is good for your health, its good for the environment and its good for our local economy.”

Part of the program includes the addition of a bike lane on Langdon Farm Road between Montgomery Road and Wiehe Road.

The Cincy Pedestrian and Bike Program twitter account shared this photo of the project, which will remove one lane from each side of the road and make space for a bike lane in a process called ‘rightsizing.’

Bike lanes coming soon to Langdon Farm Rd between Montgomery Rd and Wiehe Rd! The bike lanes are being added to the redesigned, rightsized street as part of our routine Street Rehabilitation Program. @RoadmapCincy pic.twitter.com/6grNoLWx0v — Cincy Pedestrian and Bike Program (@CincyPedsNBikes) April 27, 2022

“We’re currently designing bike lanes for two different pieces of Central Parkway, Lynn Street, Court Street, [and] West Eighth Street,” McVay added. In addition, several bike trails in the city of Cincinnati will receive updates or be completely new, such as a trail on Ezzard Charles Drive, which will connect Music Hall and Union Terminal.

This project is expected to meet the demand of cyclists in the Queen City with biking as a popular form of transportation in the tri-state.

Mcvay cautions while construction continues, drivers and riders need to be safe on the roads.

“Our roads are for everyone, so we should all be sharing that space so we encourage everyone; whether you’re driving a car or riding a bike to just pay attention to the street, pay attention to everyone around and again look out for each other.”

Mcvay also said that before this project began, the city spoke with the Pleasant Ridge Community Council and the interest was mutual in adding bike lanes. Adding the bike lanes to the road will not only will accommodate a need for biking space, but will also calm traffic on what Mcvay called a wide road that can be a problem for speeding due to too many lanes.

