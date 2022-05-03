FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon, so Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day.

First Round (Tues. 5am - 11am):

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are on tap. A few storms could contain some cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds, but we don’t anticipate severe weather for the morning. Expect wet roads for most, especially in the later morning hours, so traffic could be slow in many areas.

Second Round (Tues. 1pm - 9pm):

A surge of summertime humid air will help power the second round of storms will move into the FOX19 NOW viewing area around 1pm and exit the tri-state just after sunset, or by 9pm. Damaging straight-line winds are the main risk along with threats of large hail and heavy rainfall. We can’t rule out a n isolated tornado in a few severe thunderstorms.

After the Storms (after Tues.):

The weather calms down and dries out Wednesday and Thursday. Friday another surge of sticky summer-like air will arrive and bring showers and thunderstorms back to the Tristate. Showers will continue into Saturday with the weather drying late Saturday and Sunday. Dry air can be expected through the first half of next week with summer-like conditions making its way into the tri-state.

