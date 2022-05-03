Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms, tornados possible Tuesday

Two rounds of showers and storms today - first round is Tuesday morning with non-severe storms, second round this afternoon could be strong to severe.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Forecast | Radar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon, making this a First Alert Weather Day.

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are crossing the Tri-State, just in time for the busiest time of the morning commute, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Ethan Emery.

Traffic could be slow in many areas for the morning commute due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

A surge of summertime humid air will help power the second round of storms that will move into our western counties around 1 p.m. and exit just after sunset, or by 9 p.m.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the main risk along with threats of large hail and heavy rainfall.

An isolated tornado in a few severe thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out.

The weather will calm down and dry out Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will bring another surge of sticky summer-like air along with showers and thunderstorms.

Showers will continue into Saturday with the weather drying late Saturday and Sunday.

Dry air can be expected through the first half of next week with summer-like conditions.

Stay aware of the weather in your area by downloading the FOX19 NOW Weather App:

Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather...
Hold your phone's camera up to this logo and you will be able to download the FOX19 NOW weather app to your phone.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
President Joe Biden is coming to Greater Cincinnati on Friday

Latest News

We're looking at strong-to-severe storms this afternoon and evening before cooler air moves...
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day, Severe Thunderstorms Possible
Sunny & Warm Monday Afternoon, Severe Storm Risk Tuesday
Catherine's Monday Forecast
Catherine's Monday Forecast