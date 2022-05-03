FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms, tornados possible Tuesday

Forecast | Radar

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two rounds of severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday afternoon, making this a First Alert Weather Day.

Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are crossing the Tri-State, just in time for the busiest time of the morning commute, according to FOX19 NOW Meteorologist Ethan Emery.

Traffic could be slow in many areas for the morning commute due to heavy rain and gusty winds.

275E. Heavy rain as we get close to Lawrenceburg.

FIRST ALERT: Tracking TWO rounds of showers and storms. Our concern is round two this afternoon with strong to severe storms possible.

A surge of summertime humid air will help power the second round of storms that will move into our western counties around 1 p.m. and exit just after sunset, or by 9 p.m.

Damaging straight-line winds will be the main risk along with threats of large hail and heavy rainfall.

An isolated tornado in a few severe thunderstorms also cannot be ruled out.

Expect periods of heavy downpours and thunderstorms this morning. Round number 2 arrives with a stronger and more severe punch later this afternoon.

The weather will calm down and dry out Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will bring another surge of sticky summer-like air along with showers and thunderstorms.

Showers will continue into Saturday with the weather drying late Saturday and Sunday.

Dry air can be expected through the first half of next week with summer-like conditions.

