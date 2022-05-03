Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hyde Park man is accused in court records of violently attacking his girlfriend for an hour and strangling her.

Sharonville police arrested Julio Etienne, 36, on Monday on a felonious assault charge.

He was held overnight without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court the alleged attack occurred in the 3800 block of Enclave Avenue in Sharonville on Saturday.

According to court records, he “knowingly caused serious physical harm” to a woman he was dating for seven months when she wouldn’t let him look at her cell phone.

She “refused to unlock the phone and that’s when Julio began punching her in the face several times causing a laceration under her right eye and her eye swelled completely shut. Julio put his hands around her throat and strangled her four different times,” police wrote in the sworn statement.

“He struck her multiple times with his fist on her face, back and shoulders causing multiple bruises and abrasions,” the court record continues. “Her hands were also swollen and bruised from using them to try to protect her face from the punches. Julio got a knife from the kitchen and held it up to (the woman’s) throat while telling her that he is going to kill her.

The assault went on for about an hour until he left her apartment, the affidavit states.

(She) called and asked a friend to send the police to help her.

Police filed a motion with the court to issue a temporary protection order against him, a copy of it shows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.