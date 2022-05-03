It’s Primary Election Day in Ohio and Indiana

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tuesday is Primary Election Day in Ohio and Indiana.

Polls in Ohio opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m.

Polls opened in Indiana at 6 a.m. and will close at 6 p.m.

If you are in line when the polls close in both states, you will be allowed to vote.

As a result of the ongoing dispute over the district and congressional maps in Ohio, three sets of races are not on the primary ballot: Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee.

A second primary date will be set for these races sometime later this year before the Nov. 8 general election.

The races you can vote in Ohio on now include U.S. Congress, Senator, Governor, State Attorney General, State Auditor, Secretary of State, State Treasurer, judicial candidates, local candidates and issues.

Find your local Ohio candidates at your local county board of election’s website or the Secretary of State’s.

You can still vote via absentee ballot by returning your ballot in-person to your county board of elections before polls close.

May 13 is the last day for boards to receive mail-in ballots that have been postmarked on or before May 2.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday morning that as of Monday, 301,837 absentee ballots have been requested by-mail or in-person and 263,542 votes have been cast statewide.

These numbers surpass 2018′s total of 300,765 absentee ballots requested through the end of the early voting period and 260,443 total early votes cast, according to LaRose.

Data was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office via a survey of Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections.

To make sure you’re registered to vote in Indiana, you can visit indianavoters.in.gov.

You can also click on that link to find your polling location and find out more about who is on your ballot.

