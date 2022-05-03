Loved ones waiting for answers in Cincinnati man’s shooting death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A family is pleading for answers nearly five years after the shooting death of their loved one in Fairmount.

Anthony Gray died on May 17, 2017 after he was shot in his residence on Thompson Avenue. He was 50 years old.

The homicide remains unsolved. Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Yvonne Gray, Anthony’s sister, doesn’t have any more information about what happened now than she did on the day he died.

“Who would do something like this?” Yvonne wondered on Monday. “It was shocking. We felt so devastated.”

Yvonne says she and her brother were trying to get ahold of Anthony at the time but couldn’t, so her brother and cousin went to see him at his apartment. They found him shot in the head.

“We don’t know who done it, why,” she said.

Their father passed away in March not knowing who killed his son.

Yvonne and Anthony were just a few years apart, two of 16 kids in the family.

“Out of all 16, those two were very close with one another,” said Anthony Palmore, Yvonne’s husband.

Yvonne says her late brother was the life of the party and well liked. She couldn’t imagine who would want to hurt him.

“We love Anthony,” she said. “Anthony was loved. We miss him very much.”

Police have told the couple they will contact them when they have a lead. So far none have panned out.

“Very frustrating and very frustrating for my wife,” Palmore said.

If you have any information into the shooting death of Anthony Gray, you’re asked to call CrimeStopphers at 513-352-3040.

