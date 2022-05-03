Contests
Milford High School senior saves stepfather’s life with chest compressions

Audio of the 911 call shows how the dispatcher taught 18-year-old Garrett Byram how to do chest compressions on the fly.
By Payton Marshall
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Milford boy and his sister helped save their stepfather’s life through chest compressions that a local dispatcher taught them.

Garrett Byram, 18, called 911 on March 1 after finding his stepfather, Greg Eubanks, unresponsive. He told the dispatcher Eubanks was breathing heavily and that he looked red in color.

“I was really scared because he wasn’t waking up,” Byram said Monday.

Clermont County Dispatcher Aaron Daulton coached Byram on how to give his father chest compressions while they waited for medics to arrive.

“When I say ‘go,’ watch him closely and tell me each time his chest rises,” Daulton told Byram in the 911 call.

Afterwards Daulton says he was impressed with Byram’s composure.

“Honestly,” he said Monday, “I was blown away at how calm, cool and collected he stayed.

Eubanks agrees.

“To think clearly and not panic, and for him to jump into action and call 911 and then do what he needed to do with compressions to save my life, I’ll never be able to thank him for that,” Eubanks said.

The cardiac arrest put Eubanks in the hospital for seven days. If it weren’t for Byram, Eubanks wouldn’t be alive at all.

“It’s really a miracle,” he said. “I shouldn’t be here, and if it wasn’t for his quick action, I wouldn’t be here. [...]Life’s a miracle, and it’s really great that he extended that life for me.”

Byram, his sister and Daulton were each presented with the Lifesaving Award from the Miami Township Fire Department at the Miami Township Council meeting Monday.

Byram, who is about to graduate from Milford High School and leave for the US Marines, is glad his stepfather is alive to see another day.

