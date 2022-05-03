Ohio, Kentucky lawmakers react to Supreme Court abortion draft opinion

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio and Kentucky lawmakers are speaking out about a report released by Politico late Monday that suggests the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion. Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the report on Tuesday.

Mitch McConnell released this statement:

“Last night’s stunning breach was an attack on the independence of the Supreme Court. By every indication, this was yet another escalation in the radical left’s ongoing campaign to bully and intimidate federal judges and substitute mob rule for the rule of law.

“The disgraceful statements by President Biden, Speaker Pelosi, and Leader Schumer refuse to defend judicial independence and the rule of law and instead play into this toxic spectacle. Real leaders should defend the Court’s independence unconditionally.

“This lawless action should be investigated and punished as fully as possible. The Chief Justice must get to the bottom of it and the Department of Justice must pursue criminal charges if applicable.

“All nine Justices should tune out the bad-faith noise and feel totally free to do their jobs, following the facts and the law where they lead.”

From Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown:

“This is exactly where we feared that decades of politicians’ attacks on women’s health would lead, and why it’s so important people speak out now.

“Overturning Roe would take away a woman’s most personal decisions and hand them over to politicians.

“We don’t know whether this opinion will become the court’s decision, but we need to act now and pass legislation to protect Americans’ right to make their own private health care choices.”

Ohio Senator Rob Portman:

“The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion is an egregious breach of trust and a deliberate attempt to undermine the faith we place in our nation’s most sacred institutions.

“This further underscores the need for our country to put our political differences aside and work to restore this faith and trust in our institutions.

“I am encouraged that Chief Justice Roberts has ordered an investigation and hope the Court can identify the individuals responsible and hold them accountable.

Regarding Roe v. Wade, I have consistently said I believe Roe was wrongly decided and that the elected representatives in the states, not the Supreme Court, should have jurisdiction over this issue.”

Michael Gonidakis, President of Ohio Right to Life:

“Ohio Right to Life is cautiously optimistic that the Supreme Court will rule correctly and overturn the most reckless decision in our Nation’s history.

“Over 62 million Americans have lost their lives to abortion since Roe v. Wade.

“Ohio Right to Life works passionately to adopt an abortion-free culture in Ohio and we are at the brink of doing just that. Ohio Right to Life and the state of Ohio stands ready to help all mothers and their children.

“We stand ready to help all women who find themselves in unintended pregnancies and to offer compassionate care for all. “It is hard to articulate though just how momentous this could be.

“For nearly 50 years our country has allowed over 62 million children to be killed by abortion. Now is our time to stop this. It is time to rebuild the culture of life. It is time for Roe to go.

“Now we are calling on the Ohio General Assembly to move with great urgency to pass Ohio Right to Life’s the Human Life Protection Act so that the great state of Ohio can be abortion free. This legislation will end abortion on demand and protect the most vulnerable, our children.”

Iris Harvey, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio:

“Abortion is still legal in Ohio right now. The fact that this was the first-ever decision leaked while still pending shows how out of line this opinion is with the majority of Americans.

“Eighty percent of Americans don’t want to see Roe be overturned. Abortion is still legal in Ohio and our doors will stay open.

“We knew the Court was going to overturn Roe v Wade, just like we know that they won’t stop at Roe.

“In Alito’s leaked draft he explicitly criticizes Obergfell v. Hodges (same-sex marriage) and Lawrence v Texas (same-sex sexual activity) saying that like abortion, these decisions protect phony rights that are not ‘deeply rooted in history’.

“We will continue to fight for bodily autonomy for all.”

