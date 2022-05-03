Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Sleeping in individual pods in a shared house could help with unaffordable rents, especially for those starting a new job or working as an intern. (KGO via CNN)
By KGO Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) - As rent in parts of the United States becomes out of reach for some, a new concept in California is gaining traction. “Pod living” allows for multiple people to share one home.

The rent for a three-bedroom, two-bath house in Palo Alto, California, could easily run $6,000 to $8,000. But the 14 residents are only paying $800 per month. While they share the kitchen and other spaces, each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed.

“Our pods are actually eight feet tall, so it gives enough room for bigger people and also some wiggle room, so they’re not like the Japanese capsules. They’re a little bit larger,” said Christina Lennox, the co-founder of Brownstone Shared Housing.

She designed the pods and said she can cocoon in one all day. Each pod is outfitted with a temperature-controlled fan, lighting, a fold-down desk and any personal touches an individual wants to add.

Lennox and co-founder James Stallworth wanted to address the need for affordable housing. They tried to do this in New York but ran into objections. However, Palo Alto doesn’t set a limit on renters in a single-family house. They also found a cooperative landlord.

“We told them about our concept and the benefits of it and how it would help people, and the landlord was interested,” Stallworth said.

The residents are all in their 20s, getting started in their careers or doing internships.

Luis Alsonso, a resident from Peru, loves having access to the kitchen. He says sleeping in a pod is fine.

“For me, I don’t need a big space. Every night, when I go to sleep, I need just one bed,” he said.

In a year, the idea for pod living went from a concept to affordable housing for 20 at two sites, financed mostly by savings and family.

“I don’t mind depleting my savings like this, as long as I’m able to bring this to the world. That’s all I really care about,” Lennox said.

The shared housing company is also operating in Bakersfield. They’re hoping to take their concept nationwide.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teen driver caused a fiery crash that hospitalized her, another teen and two adults late...
Teen driver at fault in fiery crash that sends 3 to hospital: OSP
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Police are on scene investigating an armed robbery at a methadone clinic and drug addiction...
Methadone clinic robbed at gunpoint in West Chester
President Joe Biden is coming to Greater Cincinnati on Friday
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms, tornados possible Tuesday

Latest News

Schumer said conservative justices lied to Senate about Roe v. Wade
An 8-foot alligator greeted a Texas couple when they returned from a trip. (Source: KHOU/HARRIS...
Woman greeted by 8-foot gator at her front door
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday assailed the leaked draft opinion on a pivotal...
Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster changes
An 8-foot alligator greeted a Texas couple when they returned from a trip. (KHOU, HARRIS COUNTY...
Woman greeted by 8-foot gator at her front door
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden calls draft Supreme Court abortion decision 'radical'