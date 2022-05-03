Contests
REAL ID deadline for air travel one year away

The requirements to obtain the new Ohio ID, required by the TSA to travel, is harder to obtain if you've ever changed your last name. You will need extra documents to prove the connection between your legal name and your birth name.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The deadline for airline passengers to have a REAL ID is one year away as of May 3.

The deadline marks the date when those without a REAL ID-compliant license, passport or military ID will not be able to board domestic flights.

“To date, only 46% of Ohioans have their compliant driver license,” said Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) Registrar Charlie Norman. “We want to continue to encourage all Ohioans to obtain their complaint driver license before the 2023 deadline.”

To obtain the federally compliant driver license/identification card through the Ohio BMV, customers will need to provide documents that prove the following: full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of Ohio residency, proof of legal presence (if the customer’s name has changed and is not the same as what is listed on their birth certificate, they will need to provide proof of name change).

