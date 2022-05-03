Contests
TORNADO WATCH: Severe storm chances possible today

By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the viewing area until 9pm. Thunderstorm chances continue this afternoon and early evening. Some storms will be severe. Damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, lightning and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Tomorrow will be dry with highs in the mid 60s. Thursday will also be quite nice and warmer with highs in the low 70s. Friday we will see storms possible, especially in the morning hours. Rain continues throughout much of the day Friday. Showers continue Saturday but they will be more scattered with highs in the mid 60s.

Mother’s Day looks dry as of now with highs in the low 70s. Monday and Tuesday we are warming things up into the upper 70s and low 80s. There will also be plenty of sunshine both days.

