Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area man is under arrest in a counterfeiting and forgery case involving movie prop money, court records show.

Harrison police arrested 33-year-old Timothy Noble late Tuesday.

He’s accused of altering movie prop money to make it appear genuine and then giving out the counterfeit cash to a man in exchange for an iPad, police wrote in an affidavit.

After Noble was arrested, police discovered he was in possession of $26,070 in movie prop money with $960 already altered, according to the sworn statement.

Timothy Noble (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The location of the offense is listed in court records as 10515 New Haven Road in Harrison, which is a BP gas station near Interstate 74.

Noble, who lives in West Chester, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, jail records show.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

