Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati-area man is under arrest in a counterfeiting and forgery case involving movie prop money, court records show.
Harrison police arrested 33-year-old Timothy Noble late Tuesday.
He’s accused of altering movie prop money to make it appear genuine and then giving out the counterfeit cash to a man in exchange for an iPad, police wrote in an affidavit.
After Noble was arrested, police discovered he was in possession of $26,070 in movie prop money with $960 already altered, according to the sworn statement.
The location of the offense is listed in court records as 10515 New Haven Road in Harrison, which is a BP gas station near Interstate 74.
Noble, who lives in West Chester, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, jail records show.
He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
