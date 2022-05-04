Contests
Cloudy and cooler midweek before rain, storms return late week

Rain and thunderstorms look likely on Friday with soaking conditions
After the storms on Tuesday, we are dry, but cool. More showers and storms will arrive heading into Friday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Today will be cloudy for the bulk of the day - that along with northerly winds will keep temperatures on the cool side for the middle of the work week. High temperatures will only reach the low-to-mid 60s.

Thursday will also have cloud cover, but peaks of sunshine and a shift of winds will allow highs to go back to normal in the upper 60s and low 70s in the tri-state. A stray shower will be possible later in the day, but most will remain dry.

We’re tracking rain and thunderstorms overnight Thursday into Friday as another surge of summertime humid air builds into the tri-state. A few storms could be strong, especially in northern Kentucky with threats of straight-line winds. However, rainfall will be the biggest threat with these storms at this time, with rainfall totals between 0.75″ to 1.50″ between Thursday night and Friday night. Locally higher amounts could certainly be possible for areas that see strong thunderstorms.

Shower activity will continue into Saturday with the weather drying late Saturday into Sunday. Sunday is Mothers Day and the weather looks nice for the moms out there. Next week, we’ll be treated to summertime air with hot conditions moving in - high temperatures for much of next week will be in the 80s - with Tuesday and Wednesday contesting the upper 80s in portions of the tri-state!

