Suspects crash stolen car into Cincinnati police cruiser

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a crash involving a police cruiser early Wednesday evening.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. in the 4990 block of Gray Road, which runs along Spring Grove Cemetery at the boundary of Spring Grove Village and Winton Hills. (See map below)

Police say suspects stole the vehicle in the 250 block of West Mitchell Avenue at a BP station in Winton Place.

There were four occupants.

The suspects drove the stolen car from where it was stolen, up Kings Run Drive, down Winton Road and then onto Gray Road, where it struck the police cruiser.

At least one suspect fled on foot and was subsequently taken into custody. Police have not named the suspect.

No injuries reported, per police.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.