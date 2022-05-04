Contests
Dearborn County deputies ID deceased man found in pond

Paul Bradley, 59, was found dead in a Dearborn County pond Saturday.
Paul Bradley, 59, was found dead in a Dearborn County pond Saturday.(Dearborn County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office identified a man found dead in a pond Saturday.

Deputies discovered Monday that Paul Bradley, 59, was found dead after he drowned in a pond on York Ridge Road.

Deputies were dispatched on Saturday to the 5400 block of York Ridge Road in Guilford after someone reported a dead body in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found a body floating in the pond.

The body was then removed from the pond, and an autopsy was performed, deputies said.

A maroon Dodge Dakota was also located in the pond, and later recovered.

Deputies say that Bradley crashed his car into the pond before drowning.

It was originally reported that Bradley had been missing since April 11.

Deputies say he was last seen leaving an address on Ester Ridge Road on the evening of April 3.

Bradley left the house in the Dodge with a white camper shell.

Deputies said it is unclear why he crashed into the pond.

The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

