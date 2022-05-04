Dogs barking nonstop in Anderson Twp. could get owners fined

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking dog owners in Anderson Township to keep their pets quiet.

Too much barking could result in a misdemeanor owing to a 30-year-old Anderson Township Trustee resolution making it unlawful for a dog to habitually bark and disturb neighbors.

There have been nine cases since the beginning of March involving barking dogs, according to the sheriff’s office.

“I don’t know how you’re going to stop it,” said Beverly McGuinness, a dog owner in Anderson Township. “You can buy a collar that you can put on them, which I think it like spits in their face a little bit of water, and that makes them stop. It’s a tough problem.”

McGuinness says stopping her dog, Willie, from barking can be quite the challenge.

“We try to get him away from the window, and we tell him not to bark, and he’s 5, and we haven’t accomplished that yet,” she said.

It’s a challenge Eric Cornelius can relate to.

“He’ll bark at dogs he sees at the gate,” Cornelius explained of his own hooch. “Or if he sees a bird or a squirrel. Generally I’ve trained him enough to where, if I’m telling him to stop, he’ll stop barking.”

Still, Cornelius understands how too much barking can be a nuisance to neighbors.

“Dogs bark,” he said. “There’s a reasonable level of barking, but if it’s going on for multiple hours at a time, then that’s starting to affect other people’s lives.”

That’s why McGuinness says communicating with a dog owner that their pet is barking too much is key.

“Just go over and say, we need to work something out because this isn’t working,” she said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.