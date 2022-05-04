Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Former teacher with breast cancer releases book inspired by working with elementary students

Former teacher with breast cancer releases book inspired by working with elementary students
By Drew Amman
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A former teacher battling Stage IV Breast Cancer is a published author who recently released a book inspired by her days working with kindergarten, first-graders, and second-graders in the early stages childhood center at Lakota Schools.

Carol Kohring, author of “Chicken Nuggets Today,” discussed the book at a book signing at Local Studio 325 in Latonia.

Kohring says that she thought about writing the book in her days as an instructional aide when she would walk with students into recess.

“At Lakota, they had chicken nugget Tuesday, and so when I would walk with the kids into the cafeteria, I’d sing ‘Chicken Nugget Tuesday, Chicken Nugget Tuesday, and that’s kind of the inspiration for the book,” Kohring said.

She says the motivation to write the book came from her family.

“I have nine grandchildren, and one of the things that really led me to write the book was I wanted to leave a legacy to my children, my grandchildren, something they would be able to have after I’m gone, and my husband really has been a big support,” Kohring said.

Diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer in 2018, Kohring is extremely grateful for the motivation from her family, as writing has been therapeutic during her treatments.

“Everybody has been asking me, what’s your theme? What’s the book trying to tell people? I just want them to enjoy it. Have fun. There’s a little turtle in the book. Find the turtle. Sing the song. Everybody loves the song. Just have a really good time with it,” Kohring added.

It is unclear when she will write her next book, but she has a goal to publish another one in the near future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Crash involving police cruiser in Spring Grove Village
Suspects crash stolen car into Cincinnati police cruiser
Steven Carl Hendrickson Jr.
Tri-State firefighter pleads guilty to assault, endangering children charges
The event is scheduled for this Friday.
Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge, Fifty West helping fight breast cancer
Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26
Man, woman will not face charges for active shooter texts during UC graduation
Medical professionals, including in Ohio and Kentucky, are charged with unlawful distribution...
Medical professionals in Ohio and Kentucky charged with unlawful distribution of opioids