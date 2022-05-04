Former teacher with breast cancer releases book inspired by working with elementary students

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A former teacher battling Stage IV Breast Cancer is a published author who recently released a book inspired by her days working with kindergarten, first-graders, and second-graders in the early stages childhood center at Lakota Schools.

Carol Kohring, author of “Chicken Nuggets Today,” discussed the book at a book signing at Local Studio 325 in Latonia.

Kohring says that she thought about writing the book in her days as an instructional aide when she would walk with students into recess.

“At Lakota, they had chicken nugget Tuesday, and so when I would walk with the kids into the cafeteria, I’d sing ‘Chicken Nugget Tuesday, Chicken Nugget Tuesday, and that’s kind of the inspiration for the book,” Kohring said.

She says the motivation to write the book came from her family.

“I have nine grandchildren, and one of the things that really led me to write the book was I wanted to leave a legacy to my children, my grandchildren, something they would be able to have after I’m gone, and my husband really has been a big support,” Kohring said.

Diagnosed with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer in 2018, Kohring is extremely grateful for the motivation from her family, as writing has been therapeutic during her treatments.

“Everybody has been asking me, what’s your theme? What’s the book trying to tell people? I just want them to enjoy it. Have fun. There’s a little turtle in the book. Find the turtle. Sing the song. Everybody loves the song. Just have a really good time with it,” Kohring added.

It is unclear when she will write her next book, but she has a goal to publish another one in the near future.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.