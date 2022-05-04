Contests
Gas price average tops $4 in the Tri-State

An employee for MAC Federal Credit Union pumps free gas for a community member
An employee for MAC Federal Credit Union pumps free gas for a community member(AKNS)
By Andrea Finney
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - You may have noticed gas prices creeping above $4 in the Tri-State area, and for now, Gasbuddy believes there’s no where to go but up when it comes to cost.

“These are global markets. The problem is that even with the US releasing a million barrels a day from our strategic reserve that pales in comparison to Russia’s production of nearly 10 million barrels a day,” Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said.

Here at home, you’re more likely to pay more at the pump as we enter the summer travel season and that’s because of the conflict abroad.

On Wednesday, the European’s Union top official called on its 27-Nation bloc to ban oil imports from Russia.

“Unfortunately, the price of oil is back up, and that’s what we’re seeing nationally. The national average is up to about $4.23 a gallon. That’s up from $4.14 a week ago,” De Haan said.

AAA reports the average cost of a gallon of gas in Ohio is $4.01.

  • Hamilton County: $3.96
  • Butler County: $3.92
  • Clermont County: $3.95

It’s a bit cheaper in Kentucky with the average price being $3.87.

“Just try to drive a little bit more fuel efficiently. Taking your time, going a little slower on the interstate can really increase your fuel efficiency by 5% to 10%, and that can help reduce demand and eventually reduce price,” De Haan said.

