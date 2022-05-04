Contests
Indiana man charged with stalking; accused of setting home on fire before arrest

John Helton, 44, of Seymour, Indiana.
John Helton, 44, of Seymour, Indiana.(Seymour Police Department)
By Julia Huffman
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana man has been sent to jail after being accused of setting his home on fire before being served an arrest warrant.

On April 14, Seymour police officers attempted to serve an active arrest warrant for 44-year-old John Helton on stalking allegations, according to Lieutenant C. J. Foster with SPD.

When officers arrived at Helton’s home, they realized the house was on fire and found Helton in the middle of East 15th Street rolling back and forth.

Helton tried to escape once he noticed officers, Foster said. Additional officers arrived and Helton was taken into custody.

Authorities said Helton had severe burns to the lower part of his body. Jackson County EMS were called to respond and Helton was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis due to the severity of his burns.

The Seymour Fire Department was called to respond to the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters said the fire itself was suspicious in nature.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to further examine the fire scene. The Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office were also called to help in the investigation.

Evidence was taken from the scene and sent to the Indiana State Police Lab for further examination.

Investigators arrested Helton and charged him with stalking, arson and two counts resisting law enforcement.

Helton was taken to Jackson County Jail where he is currently being held.

