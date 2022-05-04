Contests
Lakota West Color Guard to hold memorial for graduate killed in I-71 crash

A celebration of life will be held Saturday for 22-year-old Shyanne Dale.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday for 22-year-old Shyanne Dale.(Lakota West Bands Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX)- Lakota West High School, its bands and color guard are mourning the death of a graduate in a crash on Interstate 71 last weekend.

Shyanne Dale was an alumnus of the Lakota West Color Guard, guard captain during her senior year, and most recently served on the color guard staff, Lakota West Bands said in a post on their Facebook page late Tuesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 2:25 a.m. Saturday on the southbound side of the highway near the exit for Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to Cincinnati police.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of the recent passing of former Lakota West student, Shyanne Dale. Tragically, Shyanne died in an auto accident,” Lakota West Bands said on Facebook.

The community is invited to a memorial gathering to celebrate her life at 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the band rehearsal parking lot behind Lakota West High School, 8940 Union Centre Blvd., according to the Facebook post.

“We’ll light candles and share a few words about Shyanne and what she meant to us. Candles will be provided. We look forward to the opportunity to gather together and celebrate Shyanne’s life and the lasting impact she will have on us all.”

FOX19 NOW reached out to a district spokeswoman and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

