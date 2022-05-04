Man accused of murdering NKY assistant prosecutor now charged in jail incident

RICHMOND, Ky. (WXIX/WKYT) - A 23-year-old man accused of killing a Northern Kentucky assistant prosecutor faces new charges after he allegedly attacked a corrections officer while held in jail.

Our sister station in Lexington, WKYT reports Shannon Gilday faces additional chargers of strangulation and assault.

According to witness testimony in court on Wednesday, Gilday was being served breakfast by a corrections officer when Gilday suddenly attacked the officer with his forearm, hit the officer’s throat and threw him to the ground.

The witness said another officer had to step in to get Gilday off the officer being attacked. The witness said they don’t know what led to the attack.

Gilday’s attorney says his client is dealing with mental illness. The case was sent to the grand jury.

Police say Gilday forced his way into the home of former Kentucky State Rep. C. Wesley Morgan on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and killed 32-year-old Jordan Morgan while she was in bed.

Jordan is the daughter of the ex-state representative.

A Madison County grand jury handed down the indictment against him last month on one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of first-degree criminal mischief.

The home where the murder occurred is a $6.5 million mansion that is equipped with a doomsday bunker, Garretts Real Estate Group’s website shows.

State police confirmed to FOX19 NOW on Friday that Gilday possibly targeted the Richmond home because of the bunker. KSP did say they do not know for sure if that was the motive, but it could be.

The 2,000 square-foot shelter is built 26′ underground and can “withstand a Seismic 12 earthquake” and it has two escape tunnels, the website shows.

Gilday served in the Army beginning in August 2018 and was never deployed, according to a US Army spokesperson.

He held the rank of private when he was dishonorably discharged in October 2019, a source confirms.

