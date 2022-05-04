Contests
Man had sex with intoxicated, passed out woman: Delhi Twp police say

Neeko Taylor
Neeko Taylor(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 21-year-old Lockland man is accused of having sex with a woman who was intoxicated and passed out at the time.

Delhi Township police arrested Neeko Taylor Tuesday night on two counts of sexual battery. He is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center in lieu of $100,000 bond on those charges.

If Taylor is able to post the whole amount, he will be released under house arrest with an electronic monitoring unit, court records show.

Taylor had sex with the victim on the night before Thanksgiving 2021, Delhi Township Police Lt. Joe Macaluso wrote in court records.

Taylor knew the victim’s ability to appraise the nature of or to control her own conduct was “substantially impaired” because she was “intoxicated and passed out on the bed,” the affidavit reads.

In an interview with FOX19 NOW Wednesday, Macaluso said. “The victim is a stranger to him. The victim met him hours earlier through a friend.”

She “never woke up during the sexual battery,” he wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court. “The victim’s friend, however, did walk in and found (Taylor) in bed with the victim.”

The court record goes on to state that the victim didn’t even wake up for the police who were later contacted: “It wasn’t until hours later when the victim woke up, did she learn that something may have happened to her.”

Macaluso tells FOX19 NOW the victim was unaware the act occurred until the next morning.

She went to the hospital “for a rape exam,” he wrote in the affidavit.

“The suspect’s DNA was recovered from an exam,” he said.

Macaluso said he ruled out charging Taylor with rape because he felt what happened didn’t fit the elements of that crime. He couldn’t prove Taylor gave her the alcohol, used force and that the victim had a permanent condition that impaired her mental or physical abilities.

Sexual battery involves an offender’s sexual conduct with another person when certain circumstances apply that impair the victim’s ability to give valid consent such as intoxication and the victim is unaware the act is being committed.

“I looked hard at it, but in the end, the elements to sexual battery fit. Since the victim wasn’t aware the act occurred, rape just didn’t fit.”

During his court hearing, bond was set at $105,000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

