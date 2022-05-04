Man, woman will not face charges for active shooter texts during UC graduation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The two people who were arrested after an incident at UC’s graduation ceremony will not face charges.

According to court documents from Hamilton County, the charges for Isaac Dial and Michaela Dial were ignored, meaning they will not face inducing panic and making terroristic threat charges.

The two were accused of exchanging texts that suggested an active shooter was at the ceremony.

Court documents state they traded texts that stated that a shooter was ‘in place’ and that the Dean was going to be shot. The response text was ‘excellent.’

The documents don’t explain why the charges were ignored.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.