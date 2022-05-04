Medical professionals in Ohio and Kentucky charged with unlawful distribution of opioids

Contests
By Natalya Daoud
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The U.S. Department of Justice is charging 12 medical professionals across the U.S., including four from Ohio and Kentucky, with unlawful distribution of opioids.

Federal officials say Dr. Jay Sadrinia, 59, of Villa Hills, Kentucky, was charged by indictment with four counts of illegal distribution of oxycodone and morphine sulfate. In addition, Sadrinia was also charged with one count of illegal distribution of morphine sulfate, resulting in death or serious bodily injury.

Sadrinia was the owner and operator of multiple dental practices in northern Kentucky including Tristate Implant and Sedation Dentistry.

The indictment states that in 2018 Sadrinia allegedly prescribed two oxycodone prescriptions for a total of 60 pills, and two morphine prescriptions for a total of 48 pills within an 8-day period, to a patient who ultimately overdosed on the morphine.

Another medical professional in Paintsville, Kentucky also faces similar charges.

Federal officials say in the indictment that Louey Kousa, 59, was unlawfully prescribing opioids to patients whose health care treatments were paid for through taxpayer-funded programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

Kousa allegedly wanted to maintain continued access to those patients in order to bill the programs for medically unnecessary procedures.

“When we helped announce ARPO [Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid] strike forces in 2019 we said it would be an enduring commitment to stamp out illegal opioid trafficking by prescription pad and we meant it,” said U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker for the Southern District of Ohio. “As is evident by the results announced today, we will continue to bring coordinated enforcement actions to address the opioid scourge plaguing the region.”

Opioid Enforcement Action
Opioid Enforcement Action(U.S. Department of Justice)

Federal officials also say that two doctors from Ohio were also charged.

Eskender Getachew, 57, of Columbus, and Charles Kistler, 77, of Upper Arlington, were charged by indictment with unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

Here is a full list of those charged.

Federal officials say people in Ohio who need assistance with treatment programs may call 1-877-275-6364 and those in Kentucky may call 833-8KY-HELP.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

