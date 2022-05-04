Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Nearly 2 dozen units respond to Colerain house fire

The owner was not home at the time of the fire.
The owner was not home at the time of the fire.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly two dozen units responded to a house fire in Colerain on Wednesday afternoon.

The house is in the 2900 block of Compton Road.

The resident was not home at the time the fire started, so there were no reported injuries.

The Colerain Fire Department estimates the house is about 100 years old with a balloon style structure, which means there are gaps in the insulation between floors.

The department said the fire started on the first floor, but because of the balloon structure, the fire quickly spread to the third floor.

Responding departments include Colerain Township, Springfield, North College Hill, Mount Healthy and Green Township.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
Paul Bradley, 59, was found dead in a Dearborn County pond Saturday.
Dearborn County deputies ID deceased man found in pond
Eboni Bradley, 34, was arrested Tuesday.
Suspect accused of pointing gun at driver with children in backseat, hits another victim with gun
Neeko Taylor
Man had sex with intoxicated, passed out woman: Delhi Twp police say