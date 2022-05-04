Nearly 2 dozen units respond to Colerain house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Nearly two dozen units responded to a house fire in Colerain on Wednesday afternoon.

The house is in the 2900 block of Compton Road.

The resident was not home at the time the fire started, so there were no reported injuries.

The Colerain Fire Department estimates the house is about 100 years old with a balloon style structure, which means there are gaps in the insulation between floors.

The department said the fire started on the first floor, but because of the balloon structure, the fire quickly spread to the third floor.

Responding departments include Colerain Township, Springfield, North College Hill, Mount Healthy and Green Township.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

