Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge, Fifty West helping fight breast cancer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As a kid, you probably had your own lemonade stand in your neighborhood growing up. Now a national campaign is using lemonade stands to help find a cure for breast cancer.

Started in 2016, the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge has raised more than $100,000 across 32 states. All of that money is being used to fund research so that someday we will no longer lose loved ones to breast cancer.

“I want to change the future of breast cancer treatment,” said Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge National Executive Director Amy Boshell.

Boshell is a two-time breast cancer survivor, mom, wife and much more. She is involved with the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge. It’s a national campaign started by a 7-year-old to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“This is how I fight,” said Boshell. “Getting more treatment, more effective treatment for metastatic cancer. This is personal for me, I want the future of breast cancer to be different.”

Boshell has hosted several local pink lemonade stands including one at Fifty West Brewing. Now the brewery is selling a hard pink lemonade with part of the proceeds going to the BCRF.

“Helping families, helping drive more funding for research to hopefully one day no longer have this as a topic,” said Fifty West Brewing Company General Manager Joe Hanes. “That’s the goal, put breast cancer in the past not the future.”

Boshell’s mom is also a two-time breast cancer survivor and Boshell’s genetic testing says her daughter has an increase chance to also have breast cancer as an adult.

She said it’s encouraging hearing stories from survivors or people that know someone fighting breast cancer. It’s a disease that affects one in eight women in the US.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Boshell said. “But it’s those stories and the people who care that honestly keep me going to do this and trying to lead it. But I want more people to do their own stands.”

Later this month, the brewery will host Boshell and the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge and also have the hard pink lemonade on tap. It’s a great chance to taste the limited time drink and support a good cause.

“It brings out a great group of people,” said Hanes. “Just seeing the kids come up super happy to get a pink lemonade, the adults are happy getting the adult pink lemonade.”

The event at Fifty West is tentatively planned for this Friday but it will depend on the weather.

You can find the latest information on social media at both Fifty West and the Pink Lemonade Stand Page.

You can also purchase cans of the hard pink lemonade at Kroger, Jungle Jim’s, and other local retailers while supplies lasts.

The rain date is likely to be May 14th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.