Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge, Fifty West helping fight breast cancer

The event is scheduled for this Friday.
The event is scheduled for this Friday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Ashley Smith
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As a kid, you probably had your own lemonade stand in your neighborhood growing up. Now a national campaign is using lemonade stands to help find a cure for breast cancer.

Started in 2016, the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge has raised more than $100,000 across 32 states. All of that money is being used to fund research so that someday we will no longer lose loved ones to breast cancer.

“I want to change the future of breast cancer treatment,” said Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge National Executive Director Amy Boshell.

Boshell is a two-time breast cancer survivor, mom, wife and much more. She is involved with the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge. It’s a national campaign started by a 7-year-old to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

“This is how I fight,” said Boshell. “Getting more treatment, more effective treatment for metastatic cancer. This is personal for me, I want the future of breast cancer to be different.”

Boshell has hosted several local pink lemonade stands including one at Fifty West Brewing. Now the brewery is selling a hard pink lemonade with part of the proceeds going to the BCRF.

“Helping families, helping drive more funding for research to hopefully one day no longer have this as a topic,” said Fifty West Brewing Company General Manager Joe Hanes. “That’s the goal, put breast cancer in the past not the future.”

Boshell’s mom is also a two-time breast cancer survivor and Boshell’s genetic testing says her daughter has an increase chance to also have breast cancer as an adult.

She said it’s encouraging hearing stories from survivors or people that know someone fighting breast cancer. It’s a disease that affects one in eight women in the US.

“It’s been overwhelming,” Boshell said. “But it’s those stories and the people who care that honestly keep me going to do this and trying to lead it. But I want more people to do their own stands.”

Later this month, the brewery will host Boshell and the Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge and also have the hard pink lemonade on tap. It’s a great chance to taste the limited time drink and support a good cause.

“It brings out a great group of people,” said Hanes. “Just seeing the kids come up super happy to get a pink lemonade, the adults are happy getting the adult pink lemonade.”

The event at Fifty West is tentatively planned for this Friday but it will depend on the weather.

You can find the latest information on social media at both Fifty West and the Pink Lemonade Stand Page.

You can also purchase cans of the hard pink lemonade at Kroger, Jungle Jim’s, and other local retailers while supplies lasts.

The rain date is likely to be May 14th.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Nick Telavic, a freshman from Cleveland, Ohio, works on his computer in the Lindner College of...
UC lifts COVID-19 vaccine requirement, joins small list of U.S. colleges ending mandates
Hospitals getting break as COVID hospitalizations decrease
Hospitals getting break as COVID hospitalizations decrease
UC dropping vaccine mandate
UC dropping vaccine mandate
Masks will no longer be required on Metro.
Masks no longer required on Metro, Cincinnati Bell Connector