Suspect accused of pointing gun at driver with children in backseat, hits another victim with gun

Eboni Bradley, 34, was arrested Tuesday.
Eboni Bradley, 34, was arrested Tuesday.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is accused of pointing a gun at a woman inside a car while her children were in the backseat and then assaulting a man with the gun causing it to fire one round, according to court documents.

The complaint says that on Tuesday, Eboni Bradley approached the woman while she was in the driver’s seat of her car on Clovernook Avenue.

According to the affidavit, Bradley then pointed the gun at the woman.

Bradley then reached into the car and grabbed the keys, a complaint reads.

A complaint states that she then approached the second victim on Clovernook Avenue and began hitting him in the head with the gun causing the gun to fire one round.

According to court documents, Bradley stated that she has a license to carry a gun.

Bradley was booked in the Hamilton County Jail.

Jail records show that she faces charges of felonious assault and aggravated menacing.

During her court hearing, the judge set her bond at $25,000.

