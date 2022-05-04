Contests
Suspect pleads not guilty to several child sex crimes charges

Dewan Morris pleaded not guilty to several charges of child sex crimes.
Dewan Morris pleaded not guilty to several charges of child sex crimes.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A judge set a $100,000 bond Monday after a man pleaded not guilty to several child sex crime charges in Hamilton County, according to court documents.

The U.S. Marshall Service says that deputies arrested Dewan Morris in April on charges of rape of a minor, sexual battery of a minor, and gross sexual imposition.

Morris was originally a fugitive since his indictment in October, the U.S. Marshall Service said.

In April, investigators saw him in his apartment near Seymour Avenue and arrested him.

It is unclear as to what led up to those charges.

The case is still under investigation.

