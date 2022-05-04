Suspect pleads not guilty to several child sex crimes charges

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A judge set a $100,000 bond Monday after a man pleaded not guilty to several child sex crime charges in Hamilton County, according to court documents.

The U.S. Marshall Service says that deputies arrested Dewan Morris in April on charges of rape of a minor, sexual battery of a minor, and gross sexual imposition.

Morris was originally a fugitive since his indictment in October, the U.S. Marshall Service said.

In April, investigators saw him in his apartment near Seymour Avenue and arrested him.

It is unclear as to what led up to those charges.

The case is still under investigation.

