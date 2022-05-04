Tri-State firefighter pleads guilty to assault, endangering children charges

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State firefighter pleaded guilty to several charges including assault and endangering children.

Court records show Steven Hendrickson Junior just pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence and two counts of endangering children.

The case first came to light in Oct. 2021.

FOX19 NOW is working on learning more about what prompted those specific charges in Clermont County, but a person close to the case said it involved mental and physical abuse.

Hendrickson, who lives in Huber Heights, Ohio, is a firefighter at the Deerfield Township Fire Department, the public information officer confirmed.

The chief was unavailable to say if he’s currently employed or on leave.

The chief of the Stonelick Fire Department said Hendrickson worked there too as a part-timer, however, he resigned from there several months ago.

The Stonelick chief said Hendrickson couldn’t meet the requirements to be a part-time employee.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 21 at 1:15 p.m.

