Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Tri-State firefighter pleads guilty to assault, endangering children charges

Steven Carl Hendrickson Jr.
Steven Carl Hendrickson Jr.(Clermont County)
By Kim Schupp
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State firefighter pleaded guilty to several charges including assault and endangering children.

Court records show Steven Hendrickson Junior just pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence and two counts of endangering children.

The case first came to light in Oct. 2021.

FOX19 NOW is working on learning more about what prompted those specific charges in Clermont County, but a person close to the case said it involved mental and physical abuse.

Hendrickson, who lives in Huber Heights, Ohio, is a firefighter at the Deerfield Township Fire Department, the public information officer confirmed.

The chief was unavailable to say if he’s currently employed or on leave.

The chief of the Stonelick Fire Department said Hendrickson worked there too as a part-timer, however, he resigned from there several months ago.

The Stonelick chief said Hendrickson couldn’t meet the requirements to be a part-time employee.

His sentencing is scheduled for June 21 at 1:15 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Crash involving police cruiser in Spring Grove Village
Suspects crash stolen car into Cincinnati police cruiser
The event is scheduled for this Friday.
Pink Lemonade Stand Challenge, Fifty West helping fight breast cancer
Isaac Dial, 21, and Michaela Dial, 26
Man, woman will not face charges for active shooter texts during UC graduation
Medical professionals, including in Ohio and Kentucky, are charged with unlawful distribution...
Medical professionals in Ohio and Kentucky charged with unlawful distribution of opioids