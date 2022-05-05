20-year-old driver killed in Brown County crash

Contests
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
STERLING TOWNSHIP, Ohio - (WXIX) - A 20-year-old driver is dead in a two-vehicle crash in Brown County overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation, the patrol’s Georgetown post said in a news release early Thursday.

The crash was reported at 7:16 p.m. Wednesday on Greenbush West Road at Bardwell West Road in Sterling Township.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2009 Honda Civic traveling northwest on Bardwell West Road failed to yield from a stop sign at the intersection with Greenbush West Road, according to the patrol’s release.

A 2002 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading northeast on Greenbush West Road struck the Honda and the impact from the collision sent both vehicles off the side of the road.

The driver of the Honda, identified as Liam M. McManus of Williamsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

Troopers say he was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the pickup truck, 38-year-old Kyle J. Chant of Williamsburg, sustained only minor injuries and was treated on scene by Mt. Orab EMS.

Chant was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the state patrol.

