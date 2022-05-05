Bengals single game tickets go on sale next week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ 2022 schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

A limited number of single game tickets will go on sale when the schedule is released, the team announced.

Fans should act quickly by going to Bengals.com to purchase single game tickets before they are gone. The Bengals Ticket Hotline (513-621-8383) will stay open late next Thursday to assist fans looking to purchase tickets.

A limited number of season tickets are still available at Bengals.com or by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline.

The Bengals’ home schedule includes eight regular season games and two preseason games.

The Bengals host the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers during the regular season.

Preseason opponents will be announced on May 12.

