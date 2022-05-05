Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Bengals single game tickets go on sale next week

Preseason opponents will be announced on May 12.
Preseason opponents will be announced on May 12.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals’ 2022 schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m.

A limited number of single game tickets will go on sale when the schedule is released, the team announced.

Fans should act quickly by going to Bengals.com to purchase single game tickets before they are gone. The Bengals Ticket Hotline (513-621-8383) will stay open late next Thursday to assist fans looking to purchase tickets.

A limited number of season tickets are still available at Bengals.com or by calling the Bengals Ticket Hotline.

The Bengals’ home schedule includes eight regular season games and two preseason games.

The Bengals host the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers during the regular season.

Preseason opponents will be announced on May 12.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

The Louisville, Ky. home of Patricia Barnstable Brown, site of the annual Barnstable Brown...
Celebrity list for Barnstable Brown Kentucky Derby Eve Gala released
Rayvon Griffith
Taft 4-star guard Rayvon Griffith commits to UC
Reds lose to Rockies, May 1, 2022.
Cincinnati Reds swept by Colorado Rockies, set franchise record for worst start to season
UC Bearcats DB Coby Bryant was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks Saturday.
Cincinnati Bearcats make program history in 2022 NFL Draft with nine players picked