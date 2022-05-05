Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Deputy on beach patrol runs over woman lying in sand, sheriff’s office says

A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.
A deputy in Florida struck a beachgoer with his patrol vehicle Wednesday, officials said.(MariuszBlach/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) – A deputy on beach patrol ran over a woman who was lying out on a Florida beach Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Todd Brien, who has been with the department for eight years, struck a 23-year-old beachgoer with his patrol vehicle in St. Pete Beach while she was lying on her back in the sand.

According to investigators, the front driver-side tire of Brien’s Chevy Tahoe drove over the victim’s right side and mid-to-upper back area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured, and officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day with the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.
All weather alerts expired after strong storms pass through Tri-State
Goshen School Board president resigns; confronted by 'predator catchers' in IN
Text messages show school board’s reaction to president appearing in child sex sting video
Julio Etienne
Hyde Park man accused of beating, strangling girlfriend: court docs
The movie prop money is easy to find for purchase online. (Source: WBRC video)
Cincinnati-area man arrested in counterfeiting case involving movie prop money
The Chromebook was allegedly provided to the student by the school.
Lawsuit: Family claims school-issued laptop led to their child being targeted by a sexual predator

Latest News

Strong storm possibilities and Joe Biden's visit Friday could cause major traffic delays.
First Alert Weather, Traffic Day Friday: Heavy rain, strong storms possible
FILE - Druid Hills High School is shown in this undated photo, in suburban Atlanta. Officials...
Students at Emory University told to shelter in place
Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court...
Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say
Airbnb said users without a history of positive reviews will not be allowed to book a property...
Airbnb to crack down on parties following deaths of 2 teens
A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York. ...
Wall Street slumps, erasing a big rally from a day earlier