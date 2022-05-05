DeWine: ODOT will fund $51 million in state-wide safety grants

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Governor Mike DeWine announced Thursday that ODOT will invest $51 million into new traffic safety improvement projects throughout the state.

A release from Gov. DeWine’s office says the ODOT funding is to ‘specifically address an increase in pedestrian-involved traffic crashes and fatal roadway departures on state and local roads.’

According to ODOT, fatal crashes involving pedestrians and roadway departures both hit their highest levels in 2021 when compared to the previous decade.

“This is a serious problem, and we certainly believe that distracted driving is contributing to this alarming increase in pedestrian-involved and roadway departure crashes,” said Governor DeWine.

The $51 million in funding will go toward 44 roadway safety projects in 32 counties, the release says. Nearly $30 million will be awarded to local governments and the remaining funds will be used for projects on ODOT-maintained roads and highways.

Several of the projects will be in the FOX19 viewing area, including ODOT’s District 8, which serves Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Greene, Hamilton, Preble and Warren counties.

Roadway Departure Projects

ODOT District 8: $1.7 million, modifying ditches and culverts, removing type A guardrail and clearing the clear zone along multiple segments

Pedestrian Safety Projects

ODOT District 8: $3 million, construct sidewalk on both sides of US-27

Sycamore Township: $1 million, installation of sidewalk along Kemper Road

City of Cincinnati: $600k, installation of raised crossings including curb bump-outs on Harrison and Central Avenues

City of Wilmington: $430k, various pedestrian improvements at multiple crossings throughout the city

City of Hillsboro: $336k, various pedestrian improvements throughout the City’s historic district

City of Hamilton: $135k, installation of rectangular rapid flashing beacons at various priority locations in the city

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.