‘Distruptive’ new rideshare company launching in Cincinnati on Friday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new rideshare service is launching in Cincinnati Friday to compete with national rivals like Uber and Lyft.

Wridz distinguishes itself by allowing drivers to keep 100 percent of their fares, booking fees and tips for a flat monthly driver fee.

Founded in Austin, Texas, currently the platform serves Texas-area cities. It’s expanding rapidly into the South and Midwest.

Matt Kartal has been driving for various rideshare services for six years in the Tri-State. Dustin Peters has been driving for Uber for four years. Now they’re onboarding as drivers with Wridz.

“Oftentimes riders get out of my car, and I think to myself, they have no idea how much money they just gave to Uber or Lyft and not to me, and they would be shocked,” Kartal said.

Peters frames Wridz as a “disrupter” in the landscape of rideshare companies.

“The difference between, you know, typical rideshare companies and Wridz is the drivers take 100 percent of the fare tips compared to Uber, you know, takes 30 percent or 40 percent of the fare that they do charge from the riders,” Peters explained.

Wridz drivers pay a $100 monthly fee and get to pocket the rest of what they earn. Peters anticipates Wridz being about 10 percent cheaper as a consequence compared to other rideshares.

“Wridz is going to be slightly cheaper than the competitors,” Kartal agreed, “and yet the drivers are still going to make more money.”

The company offers new safety features as well.

“When you’re looking for your driver in a crowd at a sporting event or a concert, we have what’s called the ‘calling card,’ and your phone will light up with the number that your rider can match,” Kartal said.

Wridz has also added a QR code to the drivers’ windshield signage. It allows Riders to scan the code before getting into a car to confirm it’s the correct driver.

“I think it’ll definitely make Uber and Lyft look at some of their fees and stuff and also their safety precautions,” Kartal said.

Learn more about Wridz here.

